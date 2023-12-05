Advertise With Us
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say

GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Police Department announced on Facebook that a 40-year-old suspect who shot a 17-year-old has turned himself in.

Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point turned himself into GPD Tuesday evening. He is wanted for aggravated assault.

According to GPD, officers responded to a reported shooting around 6:22 p.m. Monday at the Magnolia Oaks Apartment complex at 2804 Dubarry Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred during a fight between Washington and the teen. GPD says Washington fled the scene after the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have information, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

