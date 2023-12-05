Alabama Revenue Department getting new ALVIN software system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the coming days as the department transitions to a new motor vehicle and vessel software system, the ALDOR said Tuesday.

The department is moving to a new system called ALVIN, short for the Alabama Vehicle Information Network, which the changeover starting Friday. Systems are anticipated to be down through Sunday. During that time, vehicle titling will be unavailable.

ALDOR said all systems should be up and running again statewide by Monday when the new system is fully operational. There is the possibility that some delays could occur when the system goes live, the department added.

“We ask for patience and understanding as everyone continues to learn and adapt to the new system,” the department said. “ALDOR appreciates this opportunity to work with local licensing officials, motor vehicle dealers, and designated agents to provide an improved experience that will better serve the people of Alabama.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.