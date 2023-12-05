Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Revenue Department getting new ALVIN software system

Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the...
Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the coming days as the department transitions to a new motor vehicle and vessel software system, the ALDOR said Tuesday.(Source: Alabama Department of Revenue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the coming days as the department transitions to a new motor vehicle and vessel software system, the ALDOR said Tuesday.

The department is moving to a new system called ALVIN, short for the Alabama Vehicle Information Network, which the changeover starting Friday. Systems are anticipated to be down through Sunday. During that time, vehicle titling will be unavailable.

ALDOR said all systems should be up and running again statewide by Monday when the new system is fully operational. There is the possibility that some delays could occur when the system goes live, the department added.

“We ask for patience and understanding as everyone continues to learn and adapt to the new system,” the department said. “ALDOR appreciates this opportunity to work with local licensing officials, motor vehicle dealers, and designated agents to provide an improved experience that will better serve the people of Alabama.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally
(PRNewsfoto/Alabama Power Company)
Alabama Power customers receive notice of a new home repair service

Latest News

Thurman Luke
Mobile PD arrests Mississippi man in connection with hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
1 injured in shooting Wagner Street shooting
The event gives representatives from some schools in Alabama and Mississippi an opportunity to...
School safety summit underway in Orange Beach
Christopher Alan Stacey
Man gets life sentence for 2018 murder, attempted murder in Walnut Hill