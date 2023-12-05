Advertise With Us
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

MPD arrested 20-year-old Denise Williams last week
Police are telling people to keep a close eye on their hard-earned money.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another fast food employee was booked into Metro Jail, accused of using a customer credit card.

Mobile police say there may be more victims in this disturbing trend.

Just last month, investigators say a Wendy’s worker racked up charges on several customer credit cards.

Now, a Burger King employee is suspected of doing the same thing.

MPD arrested 20-year-old Denise Williams last week. She’s accused of stealing a customer’s credit card.

According to MPD, Williams worked at the Burger King on Government Boulevard near Azalea.

A customer told police they noticed a strange purchase on their card after eating there last week.

Police say Williams kept the customer’s credit card during their meal and made multiple purchases.

Mobile police say just last month the same thing was happening.

Theodore Wendy’s employee accused of stealing customer credit card information

MPD also arrested Latoyia Whitfield who worked at the Pilot Travel Center Wendy’s in Theodore.

FOX10 News has learned that Whitfield allegedly stole several customers’ credit card information using a Square business account.

Whitfield faces up to eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Denise Williams is charged with theft of property.

Police say if you’ve dined at that Burger King recently, you should check your transactions.

