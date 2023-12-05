Chickasaw Civic Theatre: Parcel Post

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CCT is proud to present Parcel Post, written by Mark Wyatt , winner of the inaugural CCT Writer’s Project.

Just over a century ago, you could send a child by parcel post — and it was much cheaper than a train ticket. But if you did, a postal employee had to travel along to make sure the “parcel” was delivered safely. Enjoy the historic journey across old Alabama in this show, winner of CCT’s Writers Project, written by Mobile playwright Mark Wyatt.

Four chances to see this production:

Playwright’s Reception and Performance

Thursday, December 7, 2023 - 6:30 pm

Tickets for Preview Event $25.00

Remaining 3 performances will be Friday through Sunday, December 8-10, 2023. Tickets are $15.00 and NOT part of CCT season subscription packages, so go to cctshows.com to get yours.

The Playwright’s Reception and Performance will be Thursday, December 7. This will feature refreshments before the show and an opportunity to participate in a talk back session with the author after the performance. Those who attend this special preview will receive a souvenir copy of the script for Parcel Post, which they may have autographed by the playwright.

This production of Parcel Post is underwritten by Yellowhammer Coffee. Thank you, Yellowhammer Coffee!

Purchase Tickets for Parcel Post https://ci.ovationtix.com/35331/production/1168258

Chickasaw Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theater in Chickasaw Alabama.

Address 801 Iroquois St, Chickasaw. Phone 251-457-8887

On the web cctshows.com

Contact – Theater email – Chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com

Board President - kengadomski@comcast.net

Publicity – leonoraharrison@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.