Child’s killing sparks strong reaction at Mobile council meeting: ‘Where is the outrage?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fatal shooting of a young child drew strong reactions at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which featured a testy exchange over policing tactics.

Council members and citizens, alike, expressed anguish over Mobile’s latest heartbreak – a 9-year-old girl gunned down inside her own home.

“The scumbag that’s out there shooting into houses, our Police Department is coming for you,” said District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds.

Cailee Knight was the city’s 30th homicide victim of the year.

“A 9-year old girl was killed this morning sitting on her sofa … by somebody with an AR-15 rifle,” Chief of Staff James Barber said. “That shouldn’t happen in our community.”

Added District 7 Councilman Gina Gregory: “We should all be outraged by something like this. It will be number 30 victim of the year. A 9-year-old girl shot as she was just on the sofa at her home.”

It wasn’t just city officials. Reaction came from the public, as well. John Young is a Mobile police sergeant, but he was speaking Tuesday on behalf of Men United Against Violence in Mobile. He used the term “urban terrorist” to describe the as-yet unidentified shooter.

“A 9-year-old black girl was shot in the head this morning,” he told the council. “Where is the outrage?”

Young has been trying to change hearts and minds, pushing for parents to take greater responsibility for their adolescent children. He said his message is not always well-received. In fact, he said, someone sitting behind him Tuesday called him a “sellout” after he made his remarks.

“I’m a black man, asking black men to stop killing other black men,” he said after the meeting. “And I’m the sellout? Let this piece make it on air. A black man asking black man to stop killing black men is a sellout?”

Young’s public comments led to a sharp exchange with Councilman Cory Penn, who interpreted it as an attack on his proposal to ban pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants.

“All I ever hear from council and government is one-sided – the police, the police, the police,” he said. “What about the parents? What about the home?”

Penn admonished Young.

“What you did, that was a false narrative,” he said.

When Young tried to object, Penn cut him off.

“Yes, it was,” he said. “That was a false narrative.”

Penn said he supports police and does not appreciation insinuations to the contrary.

“To come and make a statement and say the council is only talking about the police officer is a lie,” he said. “And I’m really disappointed. I’m truly disappointed.”

Penn said his proposed ordinance would prohibit police from serving warrants without knocking and announcing themselves. That is something Mobile officials have said they do not do. The second part of the proposed ordinance would bar raids before dawn, something Mayor Sandy Stimpson suspended in most cases following a SWAT team operation that resulted in the death 16-year-old Randall Adjessom on Sheringham Drive.

“When you do those type of raids, (a) police officer could be killed,” Penn said. “And so we want to protect the police officer, as well as the citizens. So this is not an attack on the Mobile Police Department.”

