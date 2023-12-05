Advertise With Us
Clouds to stick around today
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WALA) - Happy Tuesday! We started off cool and pleasant to begin this morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will stick around heading into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower to mid-60s, right around average for this time of year. We will stay dry for the entirety of today.

Overnight, skies will stay cloudy for the majority of our area. Many areas will see the 40s overnight, but our inland areas will see clear skies. That’s where temperatures could dip down into the mid-30s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to stay mostly cloudy with daytime highs slightly cooler in the mid- to upper 50s and the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, we will stay calm and quiet this week. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will fall to near freezing, or below, for many places.

Our next shot at rain will push in this weekend. There is still some uncertainty heading into this weekend regarding timing. Right now, the storms move in Saturday night and clear out before Sunday morning. Severe weather is possible heading into Saturday. Stay weather aware and keep updated with FOX10.

Behind the front, cold dry air will push in.

Have a great week!

