Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cold mornings and dry days

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - We finally started out chilly this morning and we’ll continue to see cold mornings and dry days throughout the rest of this week. Highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 58-60 degree range for Wednesday and Thursday. The coldest morning of the week is coming Thursday. Projected daybreak temps will be right around the freezing marker so bundle up tight. A rapid warmup shows up on Friday and Saturday ahead of another round of storms. The timing is still in question but we’ll be watching that in the days ahead.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally
(PRNewsfoto/Alabama Power Company)
Alabama Power customers receive notice of a new home repair service

Latest News

Cold mornings and dry days
Cold mornings and dry days
Cool days and nights ahead
Cool days and nights ahead
Staying dry for Monday
Staying dry for Monday
Mix of sun and clouds for Monday
Mix of sun and clouds for Monday