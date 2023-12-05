(WALA) - We finally started out chilly this morning and we’ll continue to see cold mornings and dry days throughout the rest of this week. Highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 58-60 degree range for Wednesday and Thursday. The coldest morning of the week is coming Thursday. Projected daybreak temps will be right around the freezing marker so bundle up tight. A rapid warmup shows up on Friday and Saturday ahead of another round of storms. The timing is still in question but we’ll be watching that in the days ahead.

