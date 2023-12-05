Advertise With Us
Cool days and nights ahead

Clouds to stick around today
By Jennifer Lambers and Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - It will be a cool and quiet evening ahead.

Low in the 40s are expected again Wednesday morning as a dry cold front passes through. It will be sunny, but highs will only be in the 50s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week with lows in the mid-30s. Highs will be around 60.

Friday morning will be in the mid 40s. Clouds on the increase in the afternoon with highs around 70.

Saturday morning will start quiet and mild. A cold front approaching will increase rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. At this point, severe weather is not expected, but some heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will wrap up around daybreak on Sunday and then turn much chillier.

