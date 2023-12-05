Cumberland Patriots win NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It started with 16 teams and after Tuesday, a champion was crowned in the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championships.

Number 1 seed William Carey University taking on number 3 seed University of the Cumberlands. And these two teams would put on a show.

And 90 minutes and two ten-minute overtimes wouldn’t be enough and it would go to penalty kicks.

The Cumberland Patriots would win the penalty shootout 3 to 2 and the 2023 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship.

“I just want to thank the Lord for this win. Unbelievable and so happy for the group of girls happy for my president, my AD, and our athletic trainer. All the family and fans. There’s probably more that I’m forgetting to thank, but I just feel so humbled by this experience. These women are amazing,” Cumberlands Head Coach Stephen Hamilton said.

