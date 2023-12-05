Daphne putting finishing touches on Bayfront Park improvements

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayfront Park in Daphne still remains closed as contractors put the final touches on phase 1 of improvements. Funding was approved all the way back in June of 2022 and the city was hoping for a completion sometime this summer.

A lot has been done at Bayfront Park over the last year, just not as quickly as the city would have liked. Daphne paid for phase 1 with city funds. The three-and-a-half million-dollars paid for relocation of utilities-underground, the widening of Bayfront Park Drive, stormwater drainage, pavers, landscaping and more.

Landscaping and other finishing touches are underway as phase 1 of Balyfront Park improvements wrap up (Hal Scheurich)

“You’ll really see it’s more the entrance way into Bayfront as far as what we’ve done to it and it really is a nice addition,” said Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune.

A new, large parking lot and multiple street side parking spaces have also been added. Some of those projects took more time than what was anticipated and now, landscaping and other finishing touches are underway.

“And then, we’ll be able to get our guys in there. We’re doing some pier repair…just minor, you know, replace some boards…things like that,” explained LeJeune. “Going to do some cleanup down there along the water and make it look really good for our citizens so we can open up and let them start enjoying the bayfront again.”

While the construction has been going on, the walking trails and piers have remained accessible by way of Village Point Park and Preserve on Main Street. Those out enjoying the day Monday, December 4, 2023 said they’re ready for Bayfront to reopen and see what it has to offer.

“I’m already seeing an increase in traffic through here so when they, when they open that up, I think that uhm…I think the money’s well spent,” said Stephen Hamilton.

“Very encouraging. I just love to see the community putting money into something that I love. It means a lot to me, said Bell Bobo. “It just makes me super excited to live here and be here and grow here. You know, they’re growing. I’m growing. It’s great.”

The city said Bayfront Park should reopen by the end of the month, maybe even by Christmas. Phase 2 is already in the works. Environmental studies are underway and more than eight-million-dollars in GOMESA money is in-hand to get to work on the outdoor amphitheater and restroom facility.

