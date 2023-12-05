Deck the Halls with Christmas Card Apps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The holidays are here and that means it’s time to send out those annual Christmas greetings to your loved ones near and far.

But between party planning, present shopping and all the extra busyness of December finding the time to get those cards made can be a challenge.

Whether you are dreaming of a picture perfect card complete with matching holiday attire and backdrop of snow, or looking to keep it simple with just a message of warm greetings - technology is coming to help you check those cards off your list.

Handwritten Cards and Simply to Impress are two easy-to-use apps that allow you to create personalized holiday cards from your mobile device or computer.

The Handwrytten Cards app offers dozens of templates you can customize with your own photos and handwritten messages. You have control over things like font choice, ink color for handwriting, and photo filters. It even uses algorithms to mimic your natural handwriting! Once designed, just enter recipients’ addresses and the app will print and mail high-quality versions of your cards.

Similarly, the Simply to Impress app allows you to upload photos or choose from thousands of stock images to adorn holiday card templates. You can customize the wording, colors, and spacing, and add festive embellishments like borders and textures. When you are finished with your design, enter the address from your mobile device.

Then there’s the endless fun with JibJab. The beauty with this app is the ease of emailing the links to your custom creation. The app comes with all sorts of festive templates including elves, reindeer, and snowmen that you customize with your own photos and text. Just pick the Christmas-themed video you want, upload your pics (be sure to align the eyes and mouth,) and hit aligning the mouth and eyes... and hit “make video” when finished. You can either download the finish product, or share it on social media.

