ECSO seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect who they said they consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the man is wanted for and armed robbery and aggravated assault on Nov. 19 at a gas station in the 4500 block W Street in Pensacola.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

