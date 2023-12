MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man pleaded guilty Monday to murder as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors just before trial was set to start.

A judge sentenced Khristian Gibbs to 20 years in prison, with all but five years suspended.

Gibbs admitted his role in the shooting death of George Leverette on Indian Springs Drive in 2019.

