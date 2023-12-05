Events coming to the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares the events coming to downtown Mobile.
SAENGER THEATRE
December 8 - Roman Street & Marlow Boys Christmas
December 9 - Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas feat Kermit Ruffins
December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
December 30 – The Fab Four
*NEW* February 22 - Diana Krall
*NEW* April 13 – BackNBlack – The Unltimate AC/DC Experience
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
Mobile Ballet – The Nutcracker – Dec 8-10 – tickets available at mobileballet.org
Port City Volley Jolley Christmas Volleyball Tournament – Dec 8-10 – Tickets: Friday - $5, ages 11 and under free, Sat & Sun - $10, ages 11 and under free. Events at both Civic AND Convention Centers.
Allman Betts Family Revival -- Dec 16 -
*NEW* March 1 -Souls Of Time
*NEW* May 11 - Gabriel Iglesias
