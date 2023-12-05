Events coming to the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares the events coming to downtown Mobile.

SAENGER THEATRE

December 8 - Roman Street & Marlow Boys Christmas

December 9 - Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas feat Kermit Ruffins

December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

December 30 – The Fab Four

*NEW* February 22 - Diana Krall

*NEW* April 13 – BackNBlack – The Unltimate AC/DC Experience

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

Mobile Ballet – The Nutcracker – Dec 8-10 – tickets available at mobileballet.org

Port City Volley Jolley Christmas Volleyball Tournament – Dec 8-10 – Tickets: Friday - $5, ages 11 and under free, Sat & Sun - $10, ages 11 and under free. Events at both Civic AND Convention Centers.

Allman Betts Family Revival -- Dec 16 -

*NEW* March 1 -Souls Of Time

*NEW* May 11 - Gabriel Iglesias

