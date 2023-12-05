Advertise With Us
Family and Fun Day registration drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come join Floretta P. Carson Visual and Performing Arts Academy & Mobile Area Black Chamber of Commerce for our “Family and Fun Day” registration drive featuring live performances, games, food, and more. The goal of this year’s event is to spread the word about Floretta P. Carson Visual and Performing Arts Academy, a tuition-free educational option available for students in grades 6-12 across Mobile and surrounding areas. Priority deadline to enroll: December 15, 2023.

Event Name: “Family and Fun Day” Registration Drive

Event Location: Lyons Park (180 Lyons Park, Ave., Mobile, AL 36603)

Event Hours: 10AM-3PM

Facebook.com/fpcvpaa

Contact: 251-289-9437

Website: www.fpcvpaa.com

About Floretta P. Carson Visual and Performing Arts Academy

Opening in the Fall of 2024, Floretta P. Carson Visual and Performing Arts Academy is Alabama’s First Advanced, College Preparatory Arts Charter School. The mission of Floretta P. Carson Visual and Performing Arts Academy is to prepare students for careers in visual and performing arts and post-secondary education by providing engaging, academically rigorous, responsive lessons, and continuous opportunities for students to excel beyond their current ideas of creativity.

