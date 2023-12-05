Advertise With Us
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

According to MPD, the 21-year-old driver was ejected from the car
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members are identifying the woman who was found dead inside a wrecked car last week.

Mobile police responded to South Ann Street early Friday morning. The car was found almost unrecognizable after hitting two trees.

The family is identifying the woman as 20-year-old Tamichael Brown.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this crash and what happened to Brown.

Investigators say Brown was found dead on the passenger side of the car when it wrecked.

According to police, she died from a gunshot wound, but it’s still unclear who shot her.

Brown recently graduated from Williamson High School.

According to MPD, the 21-year-old driver was ejected from the car.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Police have not identified the driver and say there is no update on the investigation.

The sister of Brown sent FOX10 News a statement about Tamichael saying,

There will be a candlelight vigil Tuesday afternoon for Brown.

It will be on Ann Street at 5:30 p.m.

