Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for Mobile murder-for hire defendants

Defendants in a murder-for-hire case from left to right top, John McCarroll, Reginald Fluker...
Defendants in a murder-for-hire case from left to right top, John McCarroll, Reginald Fluker and Darrius Rowswer, and bottom left to right, Jimaurice Pierce, Lyteria Hollis and Karmelo Derks. Federal prosecutors announced on Monday, December 4, 2023, that they will not seek the death penalty.(Lee Peck | Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors on Monday announced they will not seek death penalty for a group of defendants charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile notified the court in a brief filing Monday.

That means that if convicted, the maximum punishment would be life in prison for John Fitzgerald McCarroll Jr., Reginald Dennis Alan Fluker, Darrius Dwayne Rowser, Jimaurice Pierce and Lyteria Isheeia Hollis. A sixth defendant, Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, was not charged with an offense eligible for the death penalty.

The indictment alleges that McCarroll, Fluker, Rowser, Pierce and Hollis conspired beginning in January 2022 to causing bodily harm to nine people, including two who died violent deaths. Mobile police have said one of those, Derrick Shavers, was a completely innocent person shot to death at the Bank Nightlife club in September 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.

Federal prosecutors allege that McCarroll and Fluker were responsible for Shavers’ death. Testimony at a state court hearing indicate that McCarroll promised to pay Fluker to kill another man.

McCarroll and Rowser also stand accused of a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the injury of four people during a November 2022 shooing at the Paparazzi club downtown.

A third count in the federal indictment alleges that Rowser and Derks conspired to commit a carjacking in D’Iberville, Mississippi, in September 2022.

All six defendants are scheduled to go trial during the November 2024 term.

