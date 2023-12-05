Advertise With Us
Hire One

Flu cases on the rise in Alabama, is it too late to get your vaccine?

By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The holiday season is finally underway but that also means another dreaded season is upon us. Flu season is here and we are already feeling its effects in the state of Alabama.

Health leaders are urging everyone to get their flu shots as soon as possible, as Alabama currently has some of the highest number of cases in the country.

In the CDC’s most recent FluView map, Louisiana and South Carolina currently have the most flu cases in the country as they are labeled with a very high activity label. But following close behind those two states is right here at home in Alabama.

Alabama is currently experiencing a high activity level of influenza. Right now, the majority of the south is affected by the virus as Texas, Mississippi and Georgia are also experiencing high activity levels.

Flu cases on the rise in Alabama
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama(WAFF)

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Alabama began to see high flu case numbers in the 2021 flu season, during the pandemic. Those numbers have remained steady through recent flu seasons, and now into this year.

As for why, Stubblefield said we are seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses across the board, with COVID-19, RSV and Influenza, otherwise known as the ‘tripledemic’.

Knowing that flu case numbers are rising and it’s only the beginning of flu season, you may be asking yourself ‘Is it too late to get a flu shot?’. Stubblefield said the answer is simple: no!

“The flu vaccine can be given anytime during the season,” Stubblefield said. “It takes about two weeks to get full effectiveness from the flu vaccine so you need to take that into consideration.

“Multiple flu strains can circulate any particular year, and there are four separate strains in the flu vaccine so you can receive your flu vaccine at any time and we recommend that you do that.”

Stubblefield added that hospitals across the country always prepare for this time of year, but with illnesses in the tripledemic all seeing high case numbers, many emergency departments are experiencing overcrowding.

“We’ve seen our emergency department visits related to influenza increasing through November into December,” Stubblefield said.

December is only the start of flu season, so Stubblefield said it is likely that we will continue to see case numbers rise until the season ends in April.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mobile man found not guilty of participating in massive marijuana conspiracy
Mobile man found not guilty of participating in massive marijuana conspiracy
Deadly Ann Street crash may have been result of domestic violence, mother says
Deadly Ann Street crash may have been result of domestic violence, mother says
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
Family says woman found dead in Ann Street crash was a victim of domestic violence
Family says woman found dead in Ann Street crash was a victim of domestic violence