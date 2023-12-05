JF Morris Performance’s Best of Broadway Cabaret

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - JF Morris Performance LLC is proud to announce the launch of its Best of Broadway Cabaret

Series in Mobile, Alabama. The up-and-coming theatrical production company, comprised of

local producers, is committed to hiring local performing artists to create accessible and high-

quality entertainment. The company is spearheaded by Executive Director Jacob F. Morris, a

regional director and performer who has directed for private companies in the area, such as Bay

Area Performing Arts and the City of Orange Beach. Artistic Associates for the company include

Michael Seward, Owner of Seward Studios, Malinda Powers, Adjunct Instructor at the

University of Mobile, Justin Gipson, technical theatre specialist and A&R Producer, and Hannah

Grace Smith, Theatre Director at St. Luke’s Episcopal School. The Best of Broadway Cabaret

Series is a celebration of the world of musical theatre, a series of productions that will run

through May of 2024. Some of the upcoming shows include The Best of Broadway: MEGA

MUSICALS (December 10th) and A VERY BROADWAY HOLIDAY (December 21st). The

company is committed to involving the community in all aspects of their productions. From a

Mobile-based production team, to a talented cast of local performers, this series will not only be

entertaining, but a way to support Mobile’s professional theatre and entertainment industry.

MEGA MUSICALS and A VERY BROADWAY HOLIDAY will be presented at the Arlene

Mitchell Theatre located on the Spring Hill College campus (1495 Rimes Rd, Mobile, AL,

36608). Tickets can be found at www.jfmperformance.net/tickets. Advertising and sponsorship

packages are available to businesses that are looking to invest in the local arts community. For

sponsorship and other inquiries, please email jfmorrisperformance@gmail.com.

