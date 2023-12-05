Man gets life sentence for 2018 murder, attempted murder in Walnut Hill

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge sentenced a man to life in prison for a 2018 murder in Walnut Hill, Fla.

Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson on Monday, handed a term of life plus 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections to Christopher Alan Stacey. An Escambia County jury on Sept. 20, 2023, found Stacey guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the state attorney’s office for Florida’s First Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Stacey shot Troy Boutwell and Dalton Davis on June 3, 2018, at a residence in Walnut Hill. Davis died from his injuries. Stacey and his co-defendants loaded the victims into the back of Boutwell’s truck and drove them into a creek in Atmore, Ala., according to the state attorney’s office.

Jail records list Stacey as a resident of Atmore.

