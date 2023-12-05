Mobile PD: Armed suspect robs sandwich shop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a sandwich shop on Springhill Avenue Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Subway sandwich shop at 1411 Springhill Avenue around 8:35 a.m. in response to a reported robbery.

According to authorities, a male suspect had entered the store with his face hidden by a mask and demanded money from the cash register. As the victim tried to comply, the robber revealed a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. After the victim handed over money, the suspect fled on foot, according to authorities.

