Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD: Armed suspect robs sandwich shop

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a sandwich shop on Springhill Avenue Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Subway sandwich shop at 1411 Springhill Avenue around 8:35 a.m. in response to a reported robbery.

According to authorities, a male suspect had entered the store with his face hidden by a mask and demanded money from the cash register. As the victim tried to comply, the robber revealed a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. After the victim handed over money, the suspect fled on foot, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally

Latest News

Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
The public has the chance to see the dogs work and compete.
Public invited to watch MPD K-9 Unit in action