Mobile PD arrests Mississippi man in connection with hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

The crash happened in downtown Mobile
Thurman Luke
Thurman Luke(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bond hearing is set for Wednesday a driver from Ocean Springs, Miss., accused of hitting an pedestrian and leaving the scene in downtown Mobile.

Officers responding to Government and Water streets around 5:35 p.m. Monday said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the street when the vehicle struck him, authorities said.

The victim received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Mobile police said the driver, later identified as Thurman Luke, 22, initially fled the scene but later returned and was arrested. He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury. He was released Tuesday morning, jail records show.

