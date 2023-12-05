New Fairhope Publix opening date official after monthslong delay

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening day for the much-awaited newest Publix in Fairhope is just around the corner.

Monday, the Fairhope Planning Commission gave the green light for the location at the corner of Highways 181 and 104.

On December 13, thousands of shoppers are expected to fill the store just in time for Christmas.

Underground pipe and gas line issues earlier this year caused major delays to not only Publix’s opening but also locally owned businesses nearby.

Greg Walker is the owner of Fairhope Nutrition, located in the same shopping center.

He attended Fairhope’s planning commission meeting and was pleased when everything on the city’s end was given the go-ahead.

“We were wanting to open in May, but we knew there would be a little bit of a delay, but we know the area is really growing, and it’s going to be a really hot area, so we were patient with that, and we think we will see a lot of traffic there,” said Walker.

Employees were seen working throughout the day to stock shelves and prep the store for holiday shoppers.

Walker said yes, better late than never.

“We’ve been waiting, but now that it’s here, we are ready to go,” he said.

Fairhope Nutrition will open in January.

