Pascagoula man charged after fatally shooting stepfather, police say

19-year-old Tylen Atkins has been charged with murder for the shooting death of his stepfather Albert Deflanders.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In a Facebook post by the Pascagoula Police Department Monday evening, they announced that a man has been arrested and charged after the shooting death of his stepfather.

19-year-old Tylen Atkins was arrested and charged with homicide after fatally shooting and killing his stepfather.

On Friday, December 1 at 11:10 p.m., officers were called to a home on Lanier Avenue in reference to a 911 call of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 46-year-old Albert Deflanders, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Deflanders died at the scene.

On Saturday, December 2, Tylen Atkins turned himself in to the Pascagoula Police Department.

Atkins is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and has been issued a bond in the amount of $1,000,000.

This is an active investigation being led by the Pascagoula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

