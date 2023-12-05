Public invited to watch MPD K9 Unit in action

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet “Tex” -- one of six members of MPD’s K9 Unit.

“We’ve had him for about two years,” explained Cpl. Lawrence Battiste.

As the sun sets at The Grounds Tex is undergoing his annual certification for narcotics apprehension. As he sniffs his way around the area -- he’s more than ready. Inside a house on property are several narcotics targets. Once inside -- it doesn’t take long for him to find the first one.

“Usually we train them to be more independent when it comes to building searches -- so that way we don’t actually have to go with them,” said Cpl. Battiste.

Instinctively Tex gets back to work -- always on the hunt for the next target.

“So he knows to check this entire room without us telling him where to go. You can tell when they go silent -- and you hear them smelling with their nose instead of with their mouth -- that’s how you know they’re actually on something and they’re about to give you an alert,” explained Battiste.

Battiste made the move to MPD’s K9 Unit six years ago.

“I started out in patrol, then did a little investigation. Came here and never thought in a million years I would be on the K9 Unit and as soon as I got here -- I loved it since day 1,” said Battiste.

Often times the K9 Unit is called in at a moment’s notice -- assisting with criminal investigations and sometimes tense situations. This Wednesday -- the public has the chance to see the dogs at work and compete.

“Anything from detection work to apprehension -- you’ll get to see those different facets that we provide to the city. High-energy. High-drive dogs coming out. You are going to be able to see some of us in decoy suits, which means you will see some dogs launch at some people,” said Battiste.

Nero with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was also out there Monday. Nero -- like all the other dogs -- is always ready to perform and put on a show!

“To them this is performance time... I think they really put on their game face and really pay attention to what they have to do,” said Battiste.

The public is invited to come out Wednesday evening (December 6th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Grounds to see the dogs in action.

