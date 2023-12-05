Advertise With Us
Recipe: Crawfish Etouffee

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Ingredients:

¼ lb. Butter

1 c. diced peppers

1 c. diced celery

½ qt. seafood stock

½ qt. chicken stock

½ tbsp. Tony Chachere’s

½ tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. parsley

½ tbsp. paprika

2 oz. green onions (thinly sliced)

½ tb

Steps:

Sautee onions, peppers, celery to clear

Add garlic, tony’s, black pepper. Mix well.

Add stocks and crawfish. Bring to a boil.

Slowly add roux (Blonde roux: flour & butter, mix to smooth) to thicken.

Remove from heat

Mix in parsley, paprika, and green onion

Serve over rice or as a sauce

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

263 St. Francis St.

Corneroffatandhappy.com

