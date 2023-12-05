Recipe: Crawfish Etouffee
Recipe courtesy of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Ingredients:
¼ lb. Butter
1 c. diced peppers
1 c. diced celery
½ qt. seafood stock
½ qt. chicken stock
½ tbsp. Tony Chachere’s
½ tsp. black pepper
2 tbsp. parsley
½ tbsp. paprika
2 oz. green onions (thinly sliced)
Steps:
Sautee onions, peppers, celery to clear
Add garlic, tony’s, black pepper. Mix well.
Add stocks and crawfish. Bring to a boil.
Slowly add roux (Blonde roux: flour & butter, mix to smooth) to thicken.
Remove from heat
Mix in parsley, paprika, and green onion
Serve over rice or as a sauce
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
263 St. Francis St.
