Advertise With Us
Hire One

RSA: New Alabama Statehouse will cost up to $325M

Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.
Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.(Source: Alabama Legislative Council)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSA has revealed the latest construction status for the new Statehouse.

Based on the initial design, the new building is expected to cost no more than $325 million. It will be paid for by RSA.

RSA says the trade tickets have been prepared for $350 million to cover any unforeseen expenses.

New documents indicate this amount does not include the demolition costs of the current Statehouse, nor does it cover the cost of a new greenspace or parking deck next to the Folsom Building. It will be up to the state Legislature to work out those costs.

Construction has already begun on the new building, which is located behind the current Statehouse. It is expected to be finished within three years.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally

Latest News

Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the...
Alabama Revenue Department getting new ALVIN software system
The Quad on the University of Alabama campus
Republican presidential debate less than a week away at University of Alabama
Several prominent candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the redrawn 2nd...
Some candidates for Alabama’s redrawn House district won’t find themselves on ballot
A commission of lawmakers met for the first time Tuesday to study the impact of the state...
Lawmakers look at impact of Alabama grocery tax reduction