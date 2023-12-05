Advertise With Us
School safety summit underway in Orange Beach

The event gives representatives from some schools in Alabama and Mississippi an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in school safety.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Every day school is in session, a top priority is ensuring everyone on campus is safe. Staying updated on the best practices and strategies to ensure safety is paramount to accomplishing that goal.

That’s where companies like nSide — The School Safety Platform become handy. Throughout the year, certain schools in Alabama and Mississippi use the platform.

“They’re also able to lean on us as subject matter experts and get the training that they need to stay up to date on the best practices for school safety,” explains Sarah Mccain, Director of Marketing for nSide.

Every year the company hosts a school safety summit, where schools that rely on their safety training throughout the year come together. Educational institutions gather to talk about school safety, updated best practices and share safety tactics used at various school districts.

“We are putting a huge emphasis on behavior threat assessment at this conference here. But we’re also looping in other elements like transportation safety, crime prevention through environmental design,” Mccain adds.

Tuesday was day two of this year’s 3-day conference. One of the discussions centered around the public debates about whether children should wear masks in schools after the pandemic.

Among the many representatives present this year is Randy Carlisle. He’s the safety supervisor, transportation director and a student engagement officer at Gulf Shores City Schools.

“My main job is to make sure the buses are ready to go. Make sure that our drivers are equipped and ready to transport students to and from the schools …and then also just helping with the staff overseeing the school,” said Carlisle.

Having started his new two job months ago, Carlisle says he has enjoyed the wealth of information he’s gained so far from the summit.

“For day one, the main keynote speaker centered around getting to know the students, being involved with the students, and really, really tackling safety from a personal point of view, not so much as a program,” said Carlisle.

Things will wrap up Wednesday much earlier — only going from 8:30 until 11:45 am that morning. Onsite registration is available. It is worth noting that the summit is exclusively available to schools in Alabama and Mississippi who are currently utilizing nSide’s School Safety Platform.

