Advertise With Us
Hire One

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally

Latest News

He is being held in the Randolph County Jail in Alabama.
ECSO: Homicide suspect arrested
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of...
George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200
Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation....
What's next for George Santos?
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case