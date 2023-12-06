Advertise With Us
Hire One

1 in custody after suspected bomb threat at NAS Pensacola

The threat comes on the anniversary of a terrorist attack on the base
According to authorities, a suspected bomb threat was made around 9:35 a.m. today.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is in custody following a suspected bomb threat at Naval Air Station Pensacola Wednesday morning.

The threat comes four years after a terrorist attack at the base killed three and injured eight.

Both gates to station remain closed on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a suspected bomb threat was made around 9:35 a.m. onboard NAS Pensacola this morning. Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are clearing the affected areas.

No one was injured, officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

According to authorities, a suspected bomb threat was made around 9:35 a.m. today.
1 in custody after suspected bomb threat at NAS Pensacola
Source: Shikeem Washington
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Search continues for those responsible for shooting death of 9-year-old
Fans showed up despite the cold temps. Decked out in Mobile Christian gear. All of them used...
Mobile Christian fans cheer their team on as they head to Tuscaloosa for the Super 7