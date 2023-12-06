1 in custody after suspected bomb threat at NAS Pensacola
The threat comes on the anniversary of a terrorist attack on the base
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is in custody following a suspected bomb threat at Naval Air Station Pensacola Wednesday morning.
The threat comes four years after a terrorist attack at the base killed three and injured eight.
Both gates to station remain closed on Wednesday.
According to authorities, a suspected bomb threat was made around 9:35 a.m. onboard NAS Pensacola this morning. Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are clearing the affected areas.
No one was injured, officials said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.