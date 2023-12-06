1 in custody after suspected bomb threat at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is in custody following a suspected bomb threat at Naval Air Station Pensacola Wednesday morning.

The threat comes four years after a terrorist attack at the base killed three and injured eight.

Both gates to station remain closed on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a suspected bomb threat was made around 9:35 a.m. onboard NAS Pensacola this morning. Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are clearing the affected areas.

No one was injured, officials said.

This is a developing story.

