MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Montraze Khalil Akil Slater Foundation and The Streets Iz Watchin are excited to announce the 5th Annual CHEK N Toy Drive.

The CHEK N TOY DRIVE is a community-driven toy drive and holiday assistance source for needy families in the Mobile Metro area. The CHEK N Toy Drive is in honor of the late Montraze Slater, a community leader whose life was senselessly ended in April of 2023. Our mission is to continue his legacy by giving back, encouraging leadership, and promoting peace within the community.

The Chek N Toy Drive will take place Dec 23 at Box Owt located at 267 Dauphin St in Mobile.

CHEK N Sponsors, in which Montraze had a direct affiliation, are conducting toy collection campaigns until Dec 21 throughout the city. On December 23 they will present all toys & donations collected to families at the 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive! This is a family event that will be filled with Food – Music- Holiday Family Fun, plus SANTA will be there for pictures!

Everyone is invited to the 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive!

Official drop off locations – Box Owt and Studio House

For more info call 504-383-5727 or email at mkasfoundation@gmail.com.

Follow the event page on FB @ The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive.

