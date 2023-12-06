Another chilly start, but plenty of sunshine ahead

(WALA) - It’s another chilly morning on the Gulf Coast, but this time we will see tons of sunshine in the sky! This will be the prettiest day of them all this week, but it will also be the coldest. Our high today will be in the upper 50s with a breezy wind at times this afternoon. We’ll drop to around freezing by daybreak on Thursday and then a rapid warmup heads our way ahead of rain and storms. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to low 70s and Saturday will be the day with the highest storm chances. There could be a strong storm or two mixed in and we’ll be watching the weather closely on that day. We turn colder and drier by Sunday with highs dropping back to the upper 50s.

