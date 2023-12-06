Advertise With Us
Case against Prichard man allegedly involved in standoff in Mobile heads to grand jury

Grand jury will decide attempted murder case
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will decide whether to indict a Prichard man for attempted murder in connection with a tense standoff in midtown Mobile in October.

A Mobile County district judge ruled that prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward on the attempted murder charge and a separate charge of illegal possession of a firearm against Clarence White.

The incident occurred when officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. on Oct. 23. According to the Mobile Police Department. White barricaded himself inside the residence and fired shots at officers. After the SWAT team responded, White voluntarily gave himself up, authorities said.

A judge on Tuesday also revoked White’s bond.

White is being held at Mobile Metro County Jail.

