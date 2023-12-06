Deadly Ann Street crash may have been result of domestic violence, mother says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an emotional night on Tuesday for the family of a 20-year-old woman found dead in midtown Mobile last week.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held on South Ann Street.

That was just a few feet away from where Tamichael Brown was found in a wrecked car with a fatal gunshot wound.

Understandably it was a difficult night for the family, but the mother Nitonga Spencer, did have a message for the community.

Spencer says her daughter was loving, kind, and could make anyone smile.

But she believes her daughter may have been a victim of domestic violence, and wishes she could have gotten out sooner.

“Keep smiling. I know, I know you loved. You loved until you took your last breath,” Spencer said.

“Long Live T-Mike” echoed down south Ann Street as the family released balloons for Brown.

The vigil was held on the same street where Brown was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car early Friday morning.

Spencer remembering all the happy moments of her daughter’s life, that was taken too soon.

“She was a people person and she made everybody smile. Somebody was always laughing, from strangers and to people she knew,” Spencer said. “She always made them smile, and that’s what I want to remember, her as smiling.”

The aftermath of the crash resulted in the car being totaled out after it hit two trees.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was ejected from the car.

He still remains in the hospital with severe injuries.

The grandmother Wilhemenia Scott became emotional after speaking about how much she’ll miss her loving granddaughter.

“I love you. no matter what and you gone be truly missed. You gone be truly missed baby. I love you,” Scott said.

Brown’s father Darrell Brown Sr., also emotional, reminiscing on the last few days he spent with his daughter.

“She’ll put a smile on y’all face, that’s what type of person she is. You could be mad at the world, she’ll come in and say something crazy and you can’t do nothing but just look at her and be like and just smile. That’s the most thing we gonna miss,” Brown Sr. said.

Police have not identified the driver or said who pulled the trigger.

The family says the driver and Tamichael were in a relationship.

Tamichael’s mother wanted to send a message about domestic violence.

“If you going through it lord, its ways. This is one of the ways, this is one of the ways that you go if you don’t get out of it,” Spencer said. “That’s all I can say. It’s real. This is the outcome of domestic violence if you don’t get out.”

Brown recently graduated from Williamson High School.

The investigation into exactly what happened, continues.

