Advertise With Us
Hire One

Final preparations underway for the fourth GOP presidential debate on the University of Alabama campus

GOP presidential candidates look to make a move in 2024 primary
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The stage is set for a handful of leading Republican presidential candidates to debate Wednesday on the University of Alabama campus.

WBRC spoke with a political analyst who feels we could hear a lot more substance from candidates during the debate. Former Republican state representative Paul DeMarco says a lot of rhetoric from the candidates isn’t going to do the job. He says voters are kicking the tires so to speak and want to hear specific actions these candidates will take on issues like the economy, the border, crime, and national security.

“What I anticipate is every one of these candidates, they’ve been making their pitches, but now they’ve really got to hone in how can I really differentiate myself and make sure I’m going to be in the top two coming out of these early caucuses and primaries,” Paul DeMarco, R-former state representative said.

Tuesday, the Alabama GOP hosted one of the leading candidates during a meet and greet reception at Ross Bridge. Vivek Ramaswamy spoke on a number of issues including ending affirmative action, pledging to shut down the FBI, IRS, and other government agencies among other things.

The 38-year-old technology entrepreneur is the youngest presidential candidate. He says he feels he can reach the next generation better than any other candidate.

Ramaswamy makes stop in Birmingham before GOP debate in Tuscaloosa

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl says Alabama is one of the strongest Republican states in the nation. He’s hoping the debate will make a difference with voters.

“It showcases our state. It allows us to introduce candidates to Alabama and just such a great opportunity. I also love that it’s the first debate this cycle from either party to be held on a university campus and young voters are so important,” Wahl said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson releases statement on Cailee Knight
Mobile County Health Department logo
MCHD issues swim advisory issues for Dog River and Fowl River
Source: Shikeem Washington
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
The Gulf Shores Dolphins football team left for Tuscaloosa this morning to compete for the...
Gulf Shores Dolphins head to Tuscaloosa
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch