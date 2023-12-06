Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Good news for those that haven’t received their Alabama tax rebate: Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the rebates are now on their way to 1.9 million Alabama tax filers.

Since Friday, which was the start date authorized by law, leaders have worked around the clock to process the one-time tax rebates. Ivey said that more than 500,000 rebate checks and over 850,000 direct deposits have already been processed, and many have been delivered.

So, those who qualified to receive the rebate should keep an eye out on their bank accounts in the coming days.

