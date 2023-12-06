Advertise With Us
Grinch steals Christmas reindeer decorations in Midtown Mobile

By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Less than three weeks until Christmas and the Grinch has already making a stop in Midtown Mobile. One homeowner discovered their Christmas decorations were stolen early Monday morning.

They had been out less than a week -- three lighted reindeer in the 200 block of South Fulton Street.

“They’re three reindeer -- they’re synchronized lights -- they kind of change patterns to make them look like they are flying. And so they were staked in, plugged in, and running lights in the yard all night long. And I walked outside around 5:30 in the morning -- thought it looked a little dark outside and realized the reindeer were gone,” said Wilson Snell.

No -- they didn’t take flight. The reindeer were stolen out of the front yard. Homeowner Wilson Snell says after looking at his surveillance cameras -- they were taken around 1 a.m. and says the thieves were lucky -- because where the reindeer were -- they didn’t show up on camera.

“They were sitting right here in the yard -- this is what -- 15 feet from the house -- 10 feet from the front steps. You’ve got someone who is willing to walk across the yard, unplug them, take them out of the ground and throw them in their car and take off with them. The risk that people are taking now -- they don’t care,” said Snell.

He’s still tossing around the idea of putting out more Christmas decor.

“I do have more lights to put up. I’m obviously tempted to say maybe we just leave those -- maybe I just get a big Grinch -- because the Grinch has obviously been here once,” said Snell.

All joking aside -- he’s told his neighbors to beware and has this warning for others decorating for the holidays.

“Maybe keep them close to the house -- turn them off at night. I wonder if I had turned them off at night -- maybe they wouldn’t have seen them at that moment. But at the same time I liked them being on at night so the yard is lit up. So definitely keep them a little closer to the house and check your cameras -- make sure your cameras are working and you can see all of your property,” said Snell.

Something else to consider during this time of year -- porch pirates -- especially if you’re getting packages delivered to your home. You’ll want to make arrangements for someone to be there or have them delivered to your place of employment. Meanwhile -- if you know something about this case -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.

