Keeping your phone clean this winter with AT&T

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another new strain of COVID is making its rounds, flu season is already here, and the common cold never seems to go away. And then there are the kids.

So as you grab your phone to make an appointment with your doctor – you might want to think about how you got that illness. Our phones carry a slew of germs and bacteria.

But there are some easy things we can do to keep our phones clean and help us stay healthy. Jermaine Pettway from AT&T is back with 5 Tips we all need to know.

1) Clean it regularly

a. Quick Clean:

Wipe it down with a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or an antibacterial wipe

Let it dry for 5 minutes

b. Deep Clean: This is obviously more involved, but if you’re sick you should definitely give your phone (and any other devices you’re using) a deep clean.

Turn off your device and remove the case.

Use a microfiber towel and wipe down the device to get rid of fingerprints or anything that may be stuck to it. The grip of the microfiber towel will lift any germs or dust more effectively than a paper towel.

Reach for an anti-bacterial wipe (like a Lysol wipe) or a paper towel sprayed with a 70% alcohol solution and wipe down your device. Make sure that you’ve squeezed out the excess product before so as to not completely soak the phone.

Let your phone dry for a minimum of 5 minutes.

Grab a fresh microfiber towel or paper towel and wipe down the excess product left behind.

Finally, apply the same process to your phone case.

c. UV sanitizers

A Columbia University study found that UV light can break the bonds between the molecules of the bacteria’s DNA, thus killing or damaging the bacteria.

You can find UV sanitizers for under $100. Here are just a few:

$99: Otterbox has a cleaner that also charges your phone at the same time! It kills germs in 5 minutes, and charges most devices. You can find that on att.com.

$40: Mophie with a 10W charging lid.

$30: Sakar Pure. Designed to help sanitize your smartphone, iPod®, earbuds, watch, smartwatch and more

$18: Samsung also offers a charger and cleaner.

2) Don’t share your smartphone

a. We know the kiddos really want to see what you’re looking at on your phone. And, it might be easier to just hand it over to them when you’re not feeling well – but try to avoid that urge.

b. Even when you’re not sick, this is something you should do.

Don’t hand your phone over to have a new friend add their contact info in it. Have them text it to you.

If someone wants to see a great photo on your phone, text or Airdrop it to them. In some situations, you can cast it to a nearby TV.

3) Minimize how much you pull your smartphone out in public

a. When outside of your home, keep your phone in your pocket, purse or car. You can use earbuds or a smartwatch if you need to chat or text.

b. When shopping, use a written shopping list, not a list kept on your smartphone.

c. Use a credit card for payment, preferably a contactless one, and not the mobile pay option on your smartphone.

d. After being in public places, only touch your phone after you have washed or sanitized your hands or removed gloves you have worn.

e. Use a hands-free device when making calls so that your phone is not pressed against your face or face mask.

4) Invest in some hands-free devices

a. More companies are making earbuds and wireless headphones than ever ranging from $25 to 250.

$25: Skullcandy

$50: JBL

$100: Google

$150: Beats

$150: Samsung

$170-$250: Apple

b. Speakers

Investing in some Bluetooth speakers are also a good way to prevent constantly touching your smartphone or tablet. And just like headphones, there are a number for sale at a variety of price points.

c. Window/Dash mount – so you’re not picking up your phone for directions or to answer.

d. Don’t forget to clean these devices regularly too

5) Think about purchasing anti-bacterial accessories

a. Anti-bacterial accessories are now easy to find and buy.

Anti-bacterial cases are designed to help protect your phone from drops and slips as well as bacteria and germs.

1. Otterbox Symmetry Series

2. Speck CandyShell

Once you have the case on, consider an antimicrobial screen protector

Outside of your phone, you can also grab a touchless hand sanitizer dispenser and/or touchless anti-bacterial key (helps you open doors, press elevator buttons and enter pin codes without touching a surface).

On the flip side, here are some items to avoid when you’re cleaning your phone (per CNET).

1) Hand sanitizer

2) Window cleaner

3) Kitchen cleaners

4) Paper towels

5) Rubbing alcohol – This is different than the 70% isopropyl alcohol.

6) Makeup remover

7) Compressed air

8) Dish soap and/or hand soap

9) Vinegar

