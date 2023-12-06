Man gets 40-year prison term for shooting death in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A judge in Escambia County, Fla., has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2021, Florida’s Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson on Friday handed the sentence to Gerald Battle Jr., according to the state prosecutor’s office.

On Aug. 9, Battle entered a plea of no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm for the killing of Leonard Troutman Jr.

According to court documents, Troutman was found shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car in his driveway on October 27, 2021, and 16 spent shell casings littered the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.