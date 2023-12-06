Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man gets 40-year prison term for shooting death in Florida

Gerald Battle Jr.
Gerald Battle Jr.(Escambia County (Fla.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A judge in Escambia County, Fla., has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2021, Florida’s Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson on Friday handed the sentence to Gerald Battle Jr., according to the state prosecutor’s office.

On Aug. 9, Battle entered a plea of no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm for the killing of Leonard Troutman Jr.

According to court documents, Troutman was found shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car in his driveway on October 27, 2021, and 16 spent shell casings littered the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

Eagle Reef Project makes bay water cleaner
Eagle Reef Project makes bay water cleaner
Grand jury will decide attempted murder case
Case against Prichard man allegedly involved in standoff in Mobile heads to grand jury
Grand jury will decide attempted murder case
Grand jury will decide attempted murder case
Mobile man charged with murder pleads not guilty
Man pleads not guilty to fatal November shooting on DIP