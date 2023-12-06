Advertise With Us
Man pleads not guilty to fatal November shooting on DIP

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man charged with murder pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors allege that Jamal Hicks shot and killed Joe Henderson last month in the 700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway.

On Tuesday, the judge kept a $100,000 bail in place, but lowered the cash bond requirement to $5,000.

A preliminary hearing for Hicks has been set for Jan. 2.

