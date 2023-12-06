Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCHD issues swim advisory issues for Dog River and Fowl River

Mobile County Health Department logo
Mobile County Health Department logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has issued a swim advisory for Dog River near the Alba Fishing & Hunting Club and for Fowl River near Highway 193.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that water quality is poor in those areas after recent tests at these sample sites indicated bacteria above acceptable levels.

Swimming in the affected areas might lead to an increased risk of illness, officials said.

The affected waters will be tested again in the coming days, and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milli-liters for marine water, health officials said.

Enterococcus bacteria inhabit the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals. According to the health department, bacterial concentrations in recreational waters can increase during and immediately after rainstorms because of overflowing sewage collection and treatment facilities, storm water runoff and malfunctioning septic systems.

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board has reported several recent sewer overflows.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

Source: Shikeem Washington
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
The Gulf Shores Dolphins football team left for Tuscaloosa this morning to compete for the...
Gulf Shores Dolphins head to Tuscaloosa
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’