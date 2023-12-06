MCHD issues swim advisory issues for Dog River and Fowl River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has issued a swim advisory for Dog River near the Alba Fishing & Hunting Club and for Fowl River near Highway 193.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that water quality is poor in those areas after recent tests at these sample sites indicated bacteria above acceptable levels.

Swimming in the affected areas might lead to an increased risk of illness, officials said.

The affected waters will be tested again in the coming days, and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milli-liters for marine water, health officials said.

Enterococcus bacteria inhabit the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals. According to the health department, bacterial concentrations in recreational waters can increase during and immediately after rainstorms because of overflowing sewage collection and treatment facilities, storm water runoff and malfunctioning septic systems.

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board has reported several recent sewer overflows.

