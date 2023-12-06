Mobile Christian fans cheer their team on as they head to Tuscaloosa for the Super 7

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a hero’s sendoff Wednesday morning for the Mobile Christian Leopards as they head to Tuscaloosa for the Super 7.

Fans showed up despite the cold temps. Decked out in Mobile Christian gear. All of them used their voice to cheer them on.

“We’ve got a great school here. We’ve had success, but this is the top of the mountain. So we get a chance to win this thing. We’re playing our sister school Madison Academy. They’re a Christian school just like us. Our administration, coaches. We meet a lot in the offseason. It’s kind of a cool thing,” head coach Ronnie Cottrell said.

Here’s how they got here. They ran through the regular season with an undefeated 10 and o record.

The leopards would then defeat Beulah, Houston Academy, Trinity Presbyterian, and Saint James to make it to the Super 7.

That game last week against Saint James was a close one for the Leopards. They allowed the most points they’ve given up all year, but they pulled it out 34 to 30.

As students surrounded the bus and cheered them off, head coach Ronnie Cottrell said he’s proud of his team and hopes they keep the momentum going early against another undefeated team. The Madison Academy Mustangs.

“I’m just very proud of this team. They’ve worked so hard. They’ve shown great resilience with a lot of different things happening. It means a lot. I can tell you that,” Cottrell said.

And his team feels like they’re ready as well.

“We’re feeling good. We’re locking in. We’re getting prepared mentally and hoping to have a good game,” Senior Bryson Fillingim said.

“It makes me happy to see students here. They’re just here to support us and wish us good luck. We really appreciate them. Most of them will be at the game tomorrow. It’s exciting,” Senior and Captain Diego Camboia said.

The Leopards and the Mustangs will kick off in Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 11 a.m.

