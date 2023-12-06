Mobile council members hash out details of police raid, body cam ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday discussed tweaks to a pair of proposed ordinances regulating the Police Department.

The first would outline when and how people could view police-worn body camera footage. The second would ban no-knock and pre-dawn raids.

Both have the support Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration, and both could come up for votes next week.

“This actually is a very good balance between officer safety and public safety,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

Barber said he initially opposed the idea when Councilman Cory Penn proposed banning pre-dawn raids. But then, he said, he took a close look at the details.

“What I found is that the ordinance tracks current policy pretty closely,” he said.

Under that policy, which Stimpson implemented after a SWAT operation resulted in the death of 16-year-old Randall Adjessom last month, the department must progress through a five-layer process to execute a warrant before sunrise. That includes approval by a lieutenant and then captain, a major, the assistant police chief and finally the chief.

Barber said if the chief disagrees with any of the lower-ranking officers, the public safety director must resolve the conflict.

“Nothing is foolproof, but we do think it is a start,” Police Chief Paul Prine said.

Mobile officials have said they generally do not seek permission from judges to enter homes without knocking in order to serve warrants. The policy includes exceptions for extraordinary circumstances, with the approval of the chief or assistant chief. Penn’s proposed ordinance contains similar language.

The proposed ordinance on body cam footage comes in the wake of an encounter between Theodore resident Jawan Dallas and police responding to a burglary call at a trailer park in July. An officer stunned him with a Taser, and he later died. His parents had to wait months, until after a grand jury declined to indict the officers, before they could see body cam videos of the incident.

The council has been working for weeks on an ordinance spelling out how family members could see body cam footage in such circumstances and includes a widow in which they can request it before police turn it over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Council members spoke about finding the right balance.

“We need to give the Police Department an opportunity to assess the situation and determine whether body camera footage should be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office or the FBI,” Councilman Joel Daves said.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory said it was like “trying to beat the clock” to arrange for family members to view the footage before it becomes part of a grand jury investigation.

“We don’t want to interfere with an investigation,” she said. “But we don’t want to drag our feet.”

Councilman William Carroll said he wants to ensure people do not have to wait months or longer.

“We need to make sure the stakeholders see this video when these incidents happen,” he said.

