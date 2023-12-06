Mobile man found not guilty of participating in massive marijuana conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury on Tuesday acquitted a man of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle thousands of kilograms of high-grade marijuana into southwest Alabama.

Jervoris Durmaine Scarbrough, 39, of Mobile, was one of 14 people named in the federal indictment alleging that participants smuggled the marijuana in luggage on commercial flights between California and the Mobile area.

Scarbrough also faces a murder charge in a separate cold case dating to 2014. The charge remains pending.

One of Scarbrough’s co-defendants in the drug case died, and the rest pleaded guilty. They admitted that they sold the drugs and laundered the profits in a variety of ways – including casino chips, real estate, cannabis businesses in California and a dummy corporation set up by one of the conspirators as a supposed construction firm.

But Scarbrough steadfastly maintained his innocence.

“I’m relieved for my client,” defense attorney John Beck said. “I’m relieved for his family. They’ve been going through this fight for four years. He has steadfastly denied any agreement with the conspirators that were charged and pled guilty. And he stood by his plea of not guilty.”

Prosecutors put on evidence all last week. The defense called a single witness, Damario Kentel King, who pleaded guilty last year and admitted to running the drug trafficking organization. He testified that Scarbrough was not involved in his organization.

Beck told FOX10 News that he pored over 170,000 pages of documents and tens of thousands of spreadsheets.

“The jury did the right thing,” he said. “They went through the evidence and held the government to the burden, and the government didn’t meet their burden. And this is the way it’s supposed to work.”

The murder case against Scarbrough stems from a shooting that left David Patrick Kyles dead. The case awaits action from a Mobile County grand jury, which will decide whether to indict Scarbrough on murder and kidnapping charges.

Mobile police arrested Scarbrough last year. He was the first person in Mobile that prosecutors tried to keep locked up under Aniah’s Law, which gives judge wider discretion to hold some defendants without bail. A judge turned down that request and gave Scarbrough bail but later revoked it after prosecutors alleged that he violated the terms of his release.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.