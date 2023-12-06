Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson releases statement on Cailee Knight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement on Cailee Knight, the 9-year-old who was killed while sleeping in her home on Tuesday, Dec 5.

Like so many others across our community and beyond, I have been praying for the family of Cailee Knight. Cailee’s bright future was robbed from her as she slept innocently on her couch. No family should ever have to experience this in our city. Our children deserve to be safe in their own homes. Mobile Police officers are diligently looking for anyone involved in this senseless and reckless tragedy. I have full confidence that the perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. We must come together as a community to put an end to this kind of outrageous and lawless behavior. In the meantime, I ask that all Mobilians continue to wrap Cailee’s family in love and prayer.