Mobile police pursuing leads in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have leads that that they are trying to run down in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl, Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber told FOX10 News.

The shooting, which occurred at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of Cailee Knight. Authorities said she was sleeping on a sofa inside her home on Rhett Drive. Mobile City Councilwoman Gina Gregory said Tuesday that the apparent target was the girl’s 16-year-old brother, who was not even home at the time.

The shooting touched off an intense search for the shooter that continues. Public Safety Director Rob Lasky told FOX10 News that investigators will not rest until they make that happen. He said he is confident it is only a matter of time.

“I don’t know about soon, but we will see an arrest,” he said. “And I’m gonna urge everybody in the community – if you know who these cowards are, come forward, and tell us. They need to be brought to justice. We need justice for Cailee.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood is also urging people to come forward with information.

“It is horrifying and heartbreaking that a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was asleep in her home. Our children must be protected,” he said in a statement. “The sanctity of our homes must be protected.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who was abroad when the shooting occurred, offered a statement Wednesday.

“Cailee’s bright future was robbed from her as she slept innocently on her couch,” he stated. “No family should ever have to experience this in our city.”

