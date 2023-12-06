Mother, son recovering after serious hit and run crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Leanna Raley spoke with FOX10 News from her hospital bed Wednesday. SHe has a long road to recovery.

She said, “It’s completely turned our lives around and not for the better. For the worse.”

Mobile police said she and her family were in a car crash on Theodore Dawes Road near Schillinger Friday.

Raley said her husband and six-year-old were in the car with her. It was about 7am. They had just dropped off their 12-year-old at school and were stopping at the red light.

Raley said, “They actually slammed into us. When they slammed into us, it actually caused us to go into the left lane and it blew our tire out.”

Raley said their car went off the road and hit a tree head-on.

Mobile police said the driver of the other vehicle drove off before officers got there.

Nearby good Samaritans rushed in to help.

Raley’s son, Dallas, was hurt bad. She was too!

“My son has a broken jaw in three different spots. He had a nose cavity broken. I broke the worst part of my foot anybody can break,” said Raley.

Raley said her son had to be taken to Birmingham. She was stuck in Mobile. Both underwent extensive surgeries. Dallas had to have his jaw reconstructed. Raley’s foot was put back into place too.

She had a message for the person responsible, turn yourself in!

With tears, Raley said her son can’t run and play until his jaw heals. “I can’t believe they ran. They really hurt our son mainly. My six-year-old baby can’t be a six-year-old and how do you tell a six-year-old they can’t be a six-year-old.”

As Mobile police investigate, if you know anything about the crash, give them a call.

Raley said an investigator told her husband that they are looking over any surveillance video from the area to try and track down a suspect.

