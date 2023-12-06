Presentations continue for 5 highly-sought Alabama medical cannabis business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More presentations Tuesday for companies vying to do business in Alabama’s budding medical cannabis industry. Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission awarded 20 business licenses last week.

Companies already awarded a license will operate in one part of the cannabis industry. This week, companies are applying for a license to work in all five areas of the business.

Those companies that want to work in all areas of the medical cannabis industry need what’s called an integrated facility license.

“We not only have to grow good, medical grade cannabis, but we got to be able to manufacture these products and we got to be able to dispense them too and get doctors and everybody involved in the process,” said George Radcliff with the Southeast Cannabis Company.

The licenses are highly sought after. While 28 companies applied, the state’s new law only allows up to five, making the decision process difficult for the commission.

“Who is best to provide pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to hundreds of thousands of patients suffering in the shadows where conventional medicine has failed,” said LaBarron Bonne with Truelieve AL.

Companies all have similar goals to ensure patients have access to medical cannabis.

“What does granny do? She goes and tells all her friends at church and around town and that’s how the industry exploded,” said Brian Faught with Natural Relief Cultivation.

These presentations are scheduled to continue through Friday. The commission will award integrated facility licenses next Tuesday.

The commission still expects medical cannabis to be available in early spring.

