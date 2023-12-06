Recipe: Christmas Party Sausage Platter and 4 Fun Sauces

Recipe courtesy of Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets

Cook an assorted variety of smoked sausages and slice on a diagonal. Arrange on a platter. Prepare sauces below and place in 4 small bowls on the platter.

Jezebel Sauce

1/4 cup apple jelly

1/4 cup pineapple preserves

1/4 cup orange marmalade

1.5 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Curried BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 1/4 teaspoons curry powder

Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup stone ground mustard

1/4 cup dijon mustard

1/4 cup spicy brown mustard

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/8 cup apple cider vinegar

1.5 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon paprika

2 pinches cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon water

For each individual sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Serve with sausage assortment or any grilled meat.

