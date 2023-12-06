Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Christmas Party Sausage Platter and 4 Fun Sauces

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy of Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets

Cook an assorted variety of smoked sausages and slice on a diagonal. Arrange on a platter. Prepare sauces below and place in 4 small bowls on the platter.

Jezebel Sauce

1/4 cup apple jelly

1/4 cup pineapple preserves

1/4 cup orange marmalade

1.5 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Curried BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 1/4 teaspoons curry powder

Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup stone ground mustard

1/4 cup dijon mustard

1/4 cup spicy brown mustard

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/8 cup apple cider vinegar

1.5 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon paprika

2 pinches cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon water

For each individual sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Serve with sausage assortment or any grilled meat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

Recipe: Christmas Party Sausage Platter and 4 Fun Sauces
Keeping your phone clean this winter with AT&T
Keeping your phone clean this winter with AT&T
5th Annual Chek 'N Toy Drive
5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive
Healthy Living with USA Health: Flu shots
Healthy Living with USA Health: Flu shots