Recipe: Christmas Party Sausage Platter and 4 Fun Sauces
Recipe courtesy of Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets
Cook an assorted variety of smoked sausages and slice on a diagonal. Arrange on a platter. Prepare sauces below and place in 4 small bowls on the platter.
Jezebel Sauce
1/4 cup apple jelly
1/4 cup pineapple preserves
1/4 cup orange marmalade
1.5 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Curried BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup BBQ sauce
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 1/4 teaspoons curry powder
Mustard Sauce
1/4 cup stone ground mustard
1/4 cup dijon mustard
1/4 cup spicy brown mustard
Alabama White BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/8 cup apple cider vinegar
1.5 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon paprika
2 pinches cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon water
For each individual sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Serve with sausage assortment or any grilled meat.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.