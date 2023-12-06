Advertise With Us
Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage

“You was big and bad. Shut your b**** ass up.”
Residents outrage over video of arrest in Reform
By James Giles
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A viral video of an incident over the weekend in Reform, Alabama is sparking outrage. The video shows a man in handcuffs, on the side of the road, seemingly being tased by a police officer. It’s unclear what happened before the video was taken.

According to police, the officer involved is on administrative leave while the state bureau of investigation looks into the incident.

“Oh my god!”, screamed Micah Washington after the officer tased him.

She replied, “Shut the f**k up!”

“Ok, ok, ok, I’m done. Oh my f**K. Oh my God,” said Washington.

“Shut the f**k up,” she said.

He replied, “Oh my God.”

The 45 second video starts with the man, identified by relatives as Micah Washington, on the ground. He’s eventually picked up by the officer and brought to the hood of the car. The officer then appears to pat him down and finds a gun, which Micah says to her that he had the gun whole time. Again, all of this happening while Micah is handcuffed.

“You want it again?”, the officer asked.

Washington replied, “No ma’am.”

“Shut the f**k up. You was big and bad. Shut your b**** ass up”, said the officer.

According to his family, Micah was released from jail Tuesday afternoon. The officer’s name has not been released yet.

